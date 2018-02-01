Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 February 2018

Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 February 2018
Published on: 01 February 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 February 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • EMA gives statement on relocation to Amsterdam
  • Patient safety and public health should be guaranteed in Brexit negotiations, says Brexit Health Alliance
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • EU initiative on assessing health technology
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Investigation launched into illegal online sales of prescription drugs
  • Research and development
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the EMA’s statement on its relocation to Amsterdam, a European Commission proposal on assessing health technology and the MHRA investigation into illegal online sales of prescription medicines. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More