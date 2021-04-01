Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Published on: 01 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Court of Justice dismisses appeals of Lundbeck and generic manufacturers and confirms pay-for-delay agreements are object infringements of Article 101 TFEU
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • European Commission publishes roadmap on revision of general pharmaceutical legislation
  • EMA updates procedural advice for users of centralised procedures
  • Research and development
  • ACMD calls for evidence on consumer cannabidiol products
  • Brexit
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the Court of Justice's decision to dismiss the appeals of a number of generic manufacturers that sought to delay the marketing of the generic antidepressant citalopram—confirming that such pay-for-delay agreements are object infringements of Article 101 TFEU, news that the European Commission has published its roadmap on the revised general pharmaceutical legislation, and the European Scrutiny Committee's report requesting that the government provides a detailed plan on how medicines are developed and marketed in the UK in light of the EU's newly published wide-ranging strategy for the future of the pharmaceutical sector.

