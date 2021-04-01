- Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Court of Justice dismisses appeals of Lundbeck and generic manufacturers and confirms pay-for-delay agreements are object infringements of Article 101 TFEU
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Commission publishes roadmap on revision of general pharmaceutical legislation
- EMA updates procedural advice for users of centralised procedures
- Research and development
- ACMD calls for evidence on consumer cannabidiol products
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on the challenges and opportunities for the UK, regarding the new EU pharma policy
- Medicines and medical products suppliers—post-Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK study finds high T-cell immunity following Pfizer dose
- JRC and project ATAC collaboration develops potential treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MHRA inspectors conducted 750 remote inspections throughout coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EMA approves measures to increase supply of vaccine in EU
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EMA completes review of regdanvimab
- EMA replies to open letter on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine concerns
- EU plans June 2021 introduction of Digital Green Certificate amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the Court of Justice’s decision to dismiss the appeals of a number of generic manufacturers that sought to delay the marketing of the generic antidepressant citalopram—confirming that such pay-for-delay agreements are object infringements of Article 101 TFEU, news that the European Commission has published its roadmap on the revised general pharmaceutical legislation, and the European Scrutiny Committee’s report requesting that the government provides a detailed plan on how medicines are developed and marketed in the UK in light of the EU’s newly published wide-ranging strategy for the future of the pharmaceutical sector.
