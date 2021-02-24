Sign-in Help
Home / TMT / Telecommunications / Telecommunications

Legal News

Life on Mars—an international legal framework for the red planet?

Life on Mars—an international legal framework for the red planet?
Published on: 24 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life on Mars—an international legal framework for the red planet?
  • The state-centric nature of current space law
  • How would current space law apply to a mission to Mars
  • A future international legal framework for Mars?

Article summary

TMT analysis: The terms of service of Elon Musk’s Starlink, a satellite internet constellation currently being constructed by SpaceX, has recently sparked a debate over the nature and limitations of current space law and whether or not it would benefit from an update. Given that a clause in a Starlink service contract requires participants to acknowledge Mars as a ‘free planet’, and the recent successful landing of NASA’s Mars 2020 rover mission, we discuss with Professor Donald Rothwell of the Australian National University the possibility of an international legal framework for Mars. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As