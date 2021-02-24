Life on Mars—an international legal framework for the red planet?

Article summary

TMT analysis: The terms of service of Elon Musk’s Starlink, a satellite internet constellation currently being constructed by SpaceX, has recently sparked a debate over the nature and limitations of current space law and whether or not it would benefit from an update. Given that a clause in a Starlink service contract requires participants to acknowledge Mars as a ‘free planet’, and the recent successful landing of NASA’s Mars 2020 rover mission, we discuss with Professor Donald Rothwell of the Australian National University the possibility of an international legal framework for Mars. or to read the full analysis.