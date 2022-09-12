Life insurance M&A deals hit €60bn so far in 2022, Fitch says

Law360, London: Deal making in the European life insurance industry has totalled around €60bn so far in 2022 after a slow start in the year, and more transactions are expected in the coming months, Fitch Ratings reported on 9 September 2022.
