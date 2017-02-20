Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government

Legal News

Life expectancy and public policy

Life expectancy and public policy
Published on: 20 February 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life expectancy and public policy
  • Original news
  • What were the report’s main findings in relation to public services?
  • What is the ‘dependency ratio’ and what are its implications for an ageing population and the provision of health and social care services?
  • How can rising cost pressures and falling living standards be managed alongside a commitment to support the ageing population?
  • What role should the state play in maximising living standards?
  • Were there any other interesting trends/developments picked up in this report which are worth mentioning?

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The UK population is ageing rapidly, creating challenges for individuals and government. Jonquil Lowe, senior lecturer in economics and personal finance at the Open University, examines a new report from the Resolution Foundation that focuses on the demographic and behavioural factors behind population ageing and its implications for individuals and public policy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More