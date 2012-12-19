Sign-in Help
Licensing fees for newspaper snippets

Published on: 19 December 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
  • Original news
  • Does EU copyright already provide sufficient protection for publishers?
  • Are exceptions under the European Copyright Directive 2001/29/EC applicable to news aggregators?
  • What should UK lawyers keep in mind following
  • ?
  • Is this increased copyright protection likely to change the commercial landscape for print media in the internet?

Article summary

IP & IT analysis: A German initiative subjecting commercial news aggregators and advertisement-driven services to licensing fees for publishing newspaper extracts is not without difficulties but could provide greater protection for publisher copyright says Mark Brown, partner in the Copyright and Digital Media team at Bristows. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

