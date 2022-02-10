LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Licensing design rights and the burden of protection (Evans v Joseph Joseph Ltd)

Published on: 10 February 2022
  • Licensing design rights and the burden of protection (Evans v Joseph Joseph Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
IP analysis: The legal principles surrounding the construction of a contract have followed well trammelled lines ever since Lord Neuberger set out his six criteria in Arnold v Britton, considered by Lord Hodge in Wood v Capita. Of these criteria, the two generally fought over the most are ‘the natural and ordinary meaning’ of words or phrases, and ‘the facts and circumstances’ relevant at the time. In considering the extent of a specific burden on a party, the relevant factual matrix has now become a key battleground. This was explored in this judgment of the High Court. Of particular interest were the terms ‘best efforts’, ‘parties mutually agree’ and ‘beneficial’. Important too was the extent of the obligation on a party relating to renewals of designs. Written by Paul A Harris, head of litigation, Dehns. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

