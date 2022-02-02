LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / International / International guides

Legal News

LIBOR reversal in US draws fine line between ‘wrong’ and fraud

Published on: 02 February 2022
Published by: Law360
  • LIBOR reversal in US draws fine line between ‘wrong’ and fraud
  • What's this all about?
  • What does it take?
  • What's the impact?

Article summary

Law360, London: The US Second Circuit's controversial decision last week to overturn convictions for two former Deutsche Bank traders accused of rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) has drawn criticism from some former government lawyers and underscores the proven challenges of prosecuting fraud on Wall Street. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More