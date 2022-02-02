LIBOR reversal in US draws fine line between ‘wrong’ and fraud

Law360, London: The US Second Circuit's controversial decision last week to overturn convictions for two former Deutsche Bank traders accused of rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) has drawn criticism from some former government lawyers and underscores the proven challenges of prosecuting fraud on Wall Street.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care
Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,
Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications
LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be
0330 161 1234