Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Financial services regulation for corporate lawyers / Market abuse and market conduct

Legal News

LIBOR: Commission announces amendments to its market abuse proposals

LIBOR: Commission announces amendments to its market abuse proposals
Published on: 25 July 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • LIBOR: Commission announces amendments to its market abuse proposals

Article summary

The European Commission has proposed amendments to the proposed market abuse regulation and directive on criminal sanctions for market abuse, which are aimed at preventing a repeat of the recent LIBOR scandal or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More