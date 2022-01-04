Libel—‘reply-to-attack’ qualified privilege not defeated in ‘reply-to-retort’ context (Abdulrazaq and others v Hassan and others)

Article summary

TMT analysis: This was an application to strike out the claim and/or for summary judgment in relation to the defendant’s defence of qualified privilege, in circumstances where the claimant’s plea of malice was argued to be unsustainable. The proceedings were a straightforward claim for libel arising from a notice published on a noticeboard and online and in a similarly worded leaflet. The application was considered solely through the lens of summary judgment, the judge having stated that his assessment of the pleadings, particularly as regards the plea of malice, was not dispositive and therefore that he did not consider that the case was appropriate to be struck out. The judge considered that the defence of qualified privilege did apply, and that the plea of malice had not been made out, such that the defendants were entitled to summary judgment. The judgment contains interesting comments about ‘reply-to-attack’ privilege and its applicability in the context of an anticipated attack followed by a public reply. The judgment also summarises the principles applicable to a plea of malice, and confirms the inherent difficulties of such a plea based on the defendants’ wish for retaliation or revenge. Written by Mathilde Groppo, senior associate at Carter-Ruck Solicitors. or to read the full analysis.