Libel and harassment damages capped at the value claimed on the Claim Form (Hills v Tabe)

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
TMT analysis: This was an assessment of damages following default judgment having been entered against the defendant, who did not appear. The claim was for libel and harassment, arising out of the publication of a series of allegations that the claimant was a prostitute, unclean and unhygienic, which were published on social media by a defendant with a high number of followers within the Cameroonian community in the UK, which both parties are a part of. As the defendant had not engaged with the proceedings at all, the court proceeded on the basis of the claimant’s unchallenged particulars of claim and evidence. On the basis of the number and seriousness of the allegations, the number of people likely to have read them, the claimant’s evidence on distress and the aggravating features of the case, damages were awarded in the sum of £10,000 (as per the cap on the Claim Form). The judgment’s main point of interest is its approach to the damages cap on the claim form. Written by Mathilde Groppo, senior associate at Carter-Ruck Solicitors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

