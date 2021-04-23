Liability to community infrastructure levy (R (Trent) v Hertsmere Borough Council)

Article summary

Planning analysis: This is one of the few cases in the High Court concerned with a challenge to a community infrastructure levy (CIL) demand notice in circumstances where the claimant had successfully appealed against surcharges imposed by the council arising from a defective liability notice and a further liability notice served by the council two and a half years after planning permission had been granted. The court held that the liability notices were invalid from the date of issue and that the demand notice served pursuant to the liability notices was invalid and should be quashed. As a consequence, the council was required to repay the amount of CIL paid by the claimant to the council. Written by John Litton QC, barrister at Landmark Chambers. or to read the full analysis.