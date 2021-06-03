Liability of social services in failure to remove claims (DFX and others v Coventry City Council)

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: This was the first trial of a failure to remove claim in the High Court following the judgment of the Supreme Court in N v Poole Borough Council. The claimants suffered abuse while in the care of their parents. They alleged negligence by the defendant’s social workers for failing to commence care proceedings under section 31 of the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989) and for failing to undertake a competent investigation and risk assessment under ChA 1989, s 47. Social services had extensive involvement with the family over a 15-year period, including carrying out section 47 investigations, conducting child protection conferences, and providing support under ChA 1989, s 17. The claimants argued that the defendant had assumed responsibility for their welfare. The judge dismissed the claim, finding that the local authority did not owe the claimants a duty of care. The claimants also failed to establish breach of duty and causation. Written by Caroline Lody, barrister at 7BR chambers, and junior counsel for the defendant in DFX v Coventry County Council. or to read the full analysis.