Liability for costs of detailed assessment (Mullaraj v Home Secretary)

Published on: 05 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Dispute Resolution analysis: The court considered whether it was appropriate to depart from the default position that the receiving party is entitled to the costs of the detailed assessment, in circumstances where there had been substantial reductions to the bill and the claimant had refused a ‘near miss’ offer to settle and made no offers of her own. The court noted that there was no consistency in approach between the costs judges, and binding authority would be helpful. Written by Alice Nash, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

