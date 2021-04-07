Sign-in Help
LexisPSL and MLex trial new interactive EU GDPR enforcement tracker

Published on: 07 April 2021
Published by: MLex
  • What is the purpose of the tracker?
  • How do I access the tracker?
  • How can the data be searched?
  • What sources are used and is the tracker updated?

Article summary

Information Law analysis: LexisPSL and MLex recently launched a new interactive enforcement tracker. The tracker, which is currently being trialled, is freely available to customers and allows users to visualise hundreds of enforcement decisions under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR). The comparative data can be filtered and viewed by country, sector, or organisation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

