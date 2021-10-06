LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
LexisPSL Banking & Finance—LIBOR transition newsletter—September 2021

  • Banking & Finance—LIBOR transition newsletter—September 2021
  • Featured developments
  • Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) consultation suggests synthetic LIBOR will be available for all legacy contracts except cleared derivatives
  • UK introduces bill to give LIBOR phase-out legal clarity
  • ICE Benchmark Administration launches RFR indexes
  • Other developments
  • Sterling
  • US dollar
  • Swiss Francs (CHF)
  • Euro
Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: Welcome to the LexisPSL Banking & Finance LIBOR transition newsletter for September 2021, where we look at the latest developments in relation to LIBOR transition across the globe over the last month. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

