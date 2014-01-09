- Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (9 January 2014)
- Residence: International Manual updated
- General: Notice IR1 (Extra-Statutory Concessions) updated
- Controlled foreign companies: Supplementary guidance on the interaction of the loan relationships unallowable purpose test and the CFC rules published
- International—UK/India Protocol to Double Taxation Agreement in force
- Contractor loan tax avoidance schemes—HMRC publishes 'Tackling tax avoidance Spotlight 24': Philip Boyle
- Taxation of regulatory capital securities: Technical note published
- OECD: Kazakhstan signs Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters
- Derivative contracts—contracts for differences: TIIN for the Corporation Tax Act 2009, Section 582 (Contract for Differences) (Amendment) Order 2013 published
- UK FATCA: Anguilla signs IGA and TIEA with the UK
- IME and collective investment schemes: consolidation and expansion of the 'white list'
- SDLT: de-enveloping transactions
- Recognised stock exchange: Market operated by The Channel Islands Securities Exchange Authority designated
- Statutory residence test: RDR3 guidance updated
- US FATCA: Bermuda and Mauritius sign IGAs with the USA
- Bermuda
- Mauritius
- Cases
- Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU)
- VAT: Liability of green fees—HMRC v Bridport and West Dorset Golf Club Limited
- VAT: Exemption for special investment funds—ATP Pension Service A/S v Skatteministeriet
- Upper Tribunal: Tax and Chancery Chamber
- Meaning of trade—Eclipse Film Partners (No. 35) LLP v HMRC
- First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT)
- VAT—Consideration and discount vouchers: Skyview Ballooning Ltd
- Income Tax—Employee benefit trusts and cheap loans: Leeds Design Innovation Centre Ltd and others
- CGT—Negligible value claim and Zim Properties: Gordon L Weston
- VAT—Transfer of a going concern: Intelligent Managed Services Limited
- Legislation
- Stamp Duty and SDRT: The Stamp Duty and Stamp Duty Reserve Tax (European Central Counterparty N.V.) Regulations 2014
- NICs: National Insurance Contributions Bill
- Extra Statutory Concessions: The Enactment of Extra-Statutory Concessions Order 2014 (SI 2014/Draft)
- Accounting: The Capital Requirements (Country-by-Country Reporting) Regulations 2013 (SI 2013/3118)
- Analysis
- Partnerships—Could new partnership tax rules prompt a change in remuneration policies?
- Test Claimants in the Franked Investment Income Group Litigation v HMRC—the latest developments in the FII saga
- New Lexis®PSL Tax content
- Employment taxes: Employment related securities
- VAT: Basic principles
