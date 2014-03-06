Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (6 March 2014)

Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (6 March 2014)
Published on: 06 March 2014
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (6 March 2014)
  • Contents
  • News
  • Cases
  • Case appeal tracker
  • Consultation tracker
  • Legislation
  • Analysis
  • News
  • Finance Bill 2014
    • More...

Article summary

The Weekly Tax Update provides you with the essential round-up of the past week’s news in the tax world. Covering recent case law and legislation as well as news on HMRC initiatives and current consultations and investigations, the Weekly Tax Update from Lexis®PSL Tax provides a comprehensive review of the critical developments that every tax lawyer needs to know. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More