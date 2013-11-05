Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (5 November 2013)

Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (5 November 2013)
Published on: 05 November 2013
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (5 November 2013)
  • Contents
  • News
  • Cases
  • Case appeal tracker
  • Legislation
  • Analysis
  • New Lexis®PSL Tax content
  • News
  • VAT: HMRC participating in EU VAT ruling trial for cross-border situations
    • More...

Article summary

The Weekly Tax Update provides you with the essential round-up of the past week’s news in the tax world. Covering recent case law and legislation as well as news on HMRC initiatives and current consultations and investigations, the Lexis®PSL Tax Weekly Tax Update provides a comprehensive review of the critical developments that every tax lawyer needs to know. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More