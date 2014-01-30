- Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (30 January 2014)
- Self assessment: Deadline for online tax returns
- BEPS: OECD publish discussion draft revised guidance on transfer pricing documentation and country-by-country reporting
- Corporation tax: avoidance involving losses
- Personal service companies: interaction with proposed changes to agency legislation for onshore employment intermediaries
- Employee benefits and expenses: second OTS report
- CGT on compensation and damages: changes to ESC D33
- VAT: 2015 changes for broadcasting, telecommunications and e-services
- Tax avoidance: accelerated payment in avoidance cases
- Tax avoidance: high-risk promoters, follower cases and DOTAS
- VAT: EC consultation on public sector rules
- Transfer pricing: HMRC statistics
- Real time information (RTI) for PAYE: ICAEW comments on draft legislation
- Tax avoidance: total return swaps
- VAT: fiscal neutrality and gaming machines—Revenue & Customs Brief 01/14
- VAT: cross-border EU VAT rulings pilot extended
- Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU)
- German exit charge: DMC
- Court of Appeal (CA)
- Accrued interest relief and manufactured interest relief: Barnes v HMRC
- VAT repayment and defence of unjust enrichment: Reed Employment Limited v HMRC
- First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT)
- VAT: Disaggregated supplies and abusive practices—Kumon Educational and Kumon Book Services v HMRC
- Penalties for negligence in making tax returns: Litman and Newall v HMRC
- Business property relief: John Best v HMRC
- NICs rates, limits and thresholds 2014-15: Draft statutory instruments (SIs)
- The Social Security (Contributions) (Limits and Thresholds) (Amendment) Regulations 2014
- The Social Security (Contributions) (Re-rating and National Insurance Funds Payments) Order 2014
- NICs Bill: House of Lords Committee stage
- Partnership taxation: How could partnership taxation rules be simplified?
- Loan relationships and derivative contracts consultation: Is it the right time to modernise the tax treatment of corporate debt?
- Judicial review and tax: Why are JRs against HMRC on the rise?
