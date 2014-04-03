- Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (3 April 2014)
- Contents
- News
- Cases
- Case appeal tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Legislation
- Analysis
- New Lexis®PSL Tax content
- News
More...
- International—US FATCA: US Department of Treasury publish list of intergovernmental agreements 'agreed in substance'
- European law—Parent-Subsidiary Directive: European Parliament back European Commission's proposal to revise the Parent-Subsidiary Directive
- International: second OECD BEPS Action Plan update webcast
- Finance Bill 2014: second reading
- Capital allowances: pooling requirement comes into effect
- VAT: treatment of refunds made by manufacturers
- Tax reliefs: report by National Audit Office
- International—US FATCA: Luxembourg and Honduras sign intergovernmental agreement with the USA
- Honduras
- Luxembourg
- Capital gains: consultation—implementing a capital gains tax charge on non-residents
- Non-trade businesses: taxation of film and sound recordings
- Tax avoidance: consultation responses—Tackling marketed tax avoidance (accelerated payments)
- Cases
- Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU)
- Consortium relief: Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company
- VAT—Consideration: Le Rayon d'or SARL
- High Court (Chancery Division) (HC)
- VAT—Interest on overpaid tax: Littlewoods Retail Limited
- Upper Tribunal (UT)
- VAT—Single or multiple supplies (fixtures and fittings): Colaingrove Ltd
- First–tier Tax Tribunal (FTT)
- VAT—Single or multiple supplies: Astral Marine Services Ltd
- Case appeal tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Legislation
- Investment funds: The Real Estate Investment Trust (Amendments to the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and Consequential Amendments) Regulations 2014
- VAT: The Value Added Tax (Amendment) Regulations 2014
- VAT: The Value Added Tax (Increase of Registration Limits) Order 2014
- UK FATCA: The International Tax Compliance (Crown Dependencies and Gibraltar) Regulations 2014
- Analysis
- Employment: Who’s taking advantage of the new employee shareholder status?
- Investment funds: Collecting your thoughts on collective investments
- New Lexis®PSL Tax content
- New subtopics
- New and enhanced practice notes and precedents
Less...
Article summary
The Weekly Tax Update provides you with the essential round-up of the past week’s news in the tax world. Covering recent case law and legislation as well as news on HMRC initiatives and current consultations and investigations, the Weekly Tax Update from Lexis®PSL Tax provides a comprehensive review of the critical developments that every tax lawyer needs to know.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.