Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (17 April 2014)

Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (17 April 2014)
Published on: 17 April 2014
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (17 April 2014)
  • Contents
  • News
  • Cases
  • Case appeal tracker
  • Consultation tracker
  • Legislation
  • Analysis
  • New Lexis®PSL Tax content
  • News
    • More...

Article summary

The Weekly Tax Update provides you with the essential round-up of the past week’s news in the tax world. Covering recent case law and legislation as well as news on HMRC initiatives and current consultations and investigations, the Weekly Tax Update from Lexis®PSL Tax provides a comprehensive review of the critical developments that every tax lawyer needs to know. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More