Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (10 July 2014)

Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (10 July 2014)
Published on: 10 July 2014
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (10 July 2014)
  • Contents
  • News
  • Cases
  • Case appeal tracker
  • Consultation tracker
  • Analysis
  • News
  • VAT Finance Manual updated
  • VAT and property: HMRC interpretation of rules on TOGCs involving real estate
    • More...

Article summary

The Weekly Tax Update provides you with the essential round-up of the past week’s news in the tax world. Covering recent case law and legislation as well as news on HMRC initiatives and current consultations and investigations, the Weekly Tax Update from Lexis®PSL Tax provides a comprehensive review of the critical developments that every tax lawyer needs to know. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More