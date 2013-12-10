Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (10 December 2013)

Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (10 December 2013)
Published on: 10 December 2013
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL Tax—Weekly tax update (10 December 2013)
  • Contents
  • News
  • Cases
  • Case appeal tracker
  • Consultation responses
  • Legislation
  • Analysis
  • New Lexis®PSL Tax content
  • News
    • More...

Article summary

The Weekly Tax Update provides you with the essential round-up of the past week’s news in the tax world. Covering recent case law and legislation as well as news on HMRC initiatives and current consultations and investigations, the Weekly Tax Update from Lexis®PSL Tax provides a comprehensive review of the critical developments that every tax lawyer needs to know. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More