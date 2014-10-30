- Lexis®PSL Tax weekly highlights—30 October 2014
- In this issue:
- Advocate General endorses UK rules on cross-border group relief
- Multiple jurisdictions sign agreement on the automatic exchange of tax information
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Anti-avoidance—HMRC consults on additional draft regulations forming part of the promoters of tax avoidance schemes legislation
- VAT—EC presents options for simpler and more robust future VAT regime
- Anti-avoidance—HMRC has published an updated list of schemes that may attract accelerated payment notices
- Pensions—HMRC publishes briefing note on Taxation of Pensions Bill 2014
- VAT—HMRC publishes updated guidance on the VAT treatment of charities
- Consultations—Law Society and Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) publish response to strengthening the tax avoidance disclosure regimes consultation
- Employment—IR35 business entity tests (BETs) to be withdrawn from 6 April 2015
- International—OECD forum on tax administration (FTA) meeting in Dublin
- Insurance premium tax (IPT)—HMRC issues updated guidance on IPT
- News Analysis
- New Legislation
- Cases
- FTT finds no share loss relief when company restored to register
- Trackers
- Case Appeal Tracker
- Consultation Tracker
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes the Advocate-General’s Opinion concerning the UK’s group relief rules, which dismisses the European Commission's (EC) claim that the UK failed to adequately amend its group relief regime following the Court of Justice of the European Union’s (CJEU) decision in the Marks & Spencer case in 2005, plus details of the latest multi-jurisdiction agreement on the implementation of the automatic exchange of information standard signed as part of the ongoing project targeting cross-border tax evasion.
