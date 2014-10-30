Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL Tax weekly highlights—30 October 2014

Lexis®PSL Tax weekly highlights—30 October 2014
Published on: 30 October 2014
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL Tax weekly highlights—30 October 2014
  • In this issue:
  • Advocate General endorses UK rules on cross-border group relief
  • Multiple jurisdictions sign agreement on the automatic exchange of tax information
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Anti-avoidance—HMRC consults on additional draft regulations forming part of the promoters of tax avoidance schemes legislation
  • VAT—EC presents options for simpler and more robust future VAT regime
  • Anti-avoidance—HMRC has published an updated list of schemes that may attract accelerated payment notices
  • Pensions—HMRC publishes briefing note on Taxation of Pensions Bill 2014
  • VAT—HMRC publishes updated guidance on the VAT treatment of charities
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes the Advocate-General’s Opinion concerning the UK’s group relief rules, which dismisses the European Commission's (EC) claim that the UK failed to adequately amend its group relief regime following the Court of Justice of the European Union’s (CJEU) decision in the Marks & Spencer case in 2005, plus details of the latest multi-jurisdiction agreement on the implementation of the automatic exchange of information standard signed as part of the ongoing project targeting cross-border tax evasion. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More