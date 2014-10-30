Lexis®PSL Tax weekly highlights—30 October 2014

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes the Advocate-General’s Opinion concerning the UK’s group relief rules, which dismisses the European Commission's (EC) claim that the UK failed to adequately amend its group relief regime following the Court of Justice of the European Union’s (CJEU) decision in the Marks & Spencer case in 2005, plus details of the latest multi-jurisdiction agreement on the implementation of the automatic exchange of information standard signed as part of the ongoing project targeting cross-border tax evasion. or to read the full analysis.