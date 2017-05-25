Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL Tax weekly highlights—25 May 2017

Lexis®PSL Tax weekly highlights—25 May 2017
Published on: 25 May 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL Tax weekly highlights—25 May 2017
  • In this issue:
  • General election 2017: parties' tax plans published
  • Successful challenge against an accelerated payment penalty
  • EU Court of Justice rules on exchanges of information and the jurisdiction of the national courts
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Employment and pensions: HMRC confirms withdrawn clauses in effect from 6 April 2017
  • International: OECD publishes discussion draft of guidance on transfer pricing and hard-to-value intangibles
  • International: automatic exchange of information (AEOI) deadline approaching for financial institutions
  • HMRC guidance and manuals: updates
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes (1) the publication of the political parties’ manifestos in advance of the general election, (2) the FTT’s decision to cancel an accelerated payment penalty, and (3) an EU Court of Justice judgment on exchange of information. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More