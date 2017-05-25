- Lexis®PSL Tax weekly highlights—25 May 2017
- In this issue:
- General election 2017: parties' tax plans published
- Successful challenge against an accelerated payment penalty
- EU Court of Justice rules on exchanges of information and the jurisdiction of the national courts
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Employment and pensions: HMRC confirms withdrawn clauses in effect from 6 April 2017
- International: OECD publishes discussion draft of guidance on transfer pricing and hard-to-value intangibles
- International: automatic exchange of information (AEOI) deadline approaching for financial institutions
- HMRC guidance and manuals: updates
- European developments
- New Legislation
- Cases
- This week’s key cases
- VAT unjust enrichment claim fails
- Other recent tax cases
- Was the supply of a room for marriage ceremonies exempt?
- Applying the Mobilx test
- Discovery assessments and the scope of the FTT’s jurisdiction
- Trackers
- Case Appeal Tracker
- Consultation Tracker
- New and updated on Lexis®PSL Tax
- New materials
- Updated materials
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes (1) the publication of the political parties’ manifestos in advance of the general election, (2) the FTT’s decision to cancel an accelerated payment penalty, and (3) an EU Court of Justice judgment on exchange of information.
