Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency monthly highlights—June 2017

June 2017 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency team. This month’s highlights include a look at our new materials on the Recast Regulation on Insolvency, Regulation (EU) 2015/848, which is effective from 26 June 2017 onwards, two recent cases from the EU Court of Justice in Vinyls Italia SpA and Federatie Nederlandse Vakvereniging v Smallsteps BV, together with a round up of other restructuring and insolvency news and cases. or to read the full analysis.