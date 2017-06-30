Sign-in Help
Legal News

Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency monthly highlights—June 2017

Published on: 30 June 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Recast Regulation on Insolvency—helpful resources
  • Employees transfer in a pre-pack sale by an administrator: confirmed (Federatie Nederlandse Vakvereniging v Smallsteps BV)
  • The proper interpretation of Article 13 of the EC Regulation on Insolvency (Vinyls Italia SpA v Mediterranea di Navigazione SpA)
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Distributions to unsecured creditors (Re Nortel Networks UK Ltd and others)
  • New protocol published for insolvency proceedings affecting ‘natural persons’
  • Limitation period for breach of directors’ duties claims in overseas companies (O’Keefe v Caner)
  • ECB calls for pan-European insolvency and restructuring rules
    • More...

Article summary

June 2017 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency team. This month's highlights include a look at our new materials on the Recast Regulation on Insolvency, Regulation (EU) 2015/848, which is effective from 26 June 2017 onwards, two recent cases from the EU Court of Justice in Vinyls Italia SpA and Federatie Nederlandse Vakvereniging v Smallsteps BV, together with a round up of other restructuring and insolvency news and cases.

