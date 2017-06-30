- Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency monthly highlights—June 2017
- In this issue:
- Recast Regulation on Insolvency—helpful resources
- Employees transfer in a pre-pack sale by an administrator: confirmed (Federatie Nederlandse Vakvereniging v Smallsteps BV)
- The proper interpretation of Article 13 of the EC Regulation on Insolvency (Vinyls Italia SpA v Mediterranea di Navigazione SpA)
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Distributions to unsecured creditors (Re Nortel Networks UK Ltd and others)
- New protocol published for insolvency proceedings affecting ‘natural persons’
- Limitation period for breach of directors’ duties claims in overseas companies (O’Keefe v Caner)
- ECB calls for pan-European insolvency and restructuring rules
More...
- CBIR—UK recognition of Azerbaijan Restructuring Proceedings (Re International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC)
- Examining trustees’ liability in bankruptcy (Oraki and another v Bramston and Defty)
- Bankruptcy, fees, and third-party funds—clarity at last? (Safier v Wardell)
- Council of the EU aims to harmonise ranking of unsecured debt instruments on insolvency
- Relevant updates from other practice areas
- Cases
- Re Peak Hotels and Resorts Ltd (in liquidation); Crumpler v Candey Ltd
- Re Mason & Sons Ltd (in creditors' voluntary liquidation); Richardson v White
- Petit v Bradford Bulls (Northern) Ltd (in administration)
- Co-Operative Bank plc v Phillips
- Trackers
- New and updated on Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency
- New Practice Notes
- Other new materials
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
June 2017 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency team. This month’s highlights include a look at our new materials on the Recast Regulation on Insolvency, Regulation (EU) 2015/848, which is effective from 26 June 2017 onwards, two recent cases from the EU Court of Justice in Vinyls Italia SpA and Federatie Nederlandse Vakvereniging v Smallsteps BV, together with a round up of other restructuring and insolvency news and cases.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.