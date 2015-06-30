- Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency monthly highlights—June 2015
- In this issue:
- Final wording—Recast EC Regulation on Insolvency
- One minute with His Honour Judge Edward Bailey
- One minute with Alison Curry at the Insolvency Practitioners Association
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Skadden comment on Chapter 11 reforms proposed by the ABI Commission Report
- Football League updates insolvency policy
- PRA statement on ORSA and the ultimate time horizon
- PRA issues solvency capital requirement templates
More...
- Relevant updates from other practice areas
- Cases
- Bell v Birchall and others
- Re Hartmann Capital (in special administration)
- Hickox and others v Brilla Capital Investment Master Fund SPC and others
- Maud v Libyan Investment Authority
- Re Worldspreads (in special administration)
- Re Glenn Maud; subnom Maud v Aabar Block SARL and another
- Chadwick (trustee in bankruptcy of Anthony Burling) v Burling
- BPE Solicitors and another v Gabriel
- Re Pan Ocean; subnom Seawolf Tankers and another v Pan Ocean
- Comite d'entreprise de Nortel networks SA and others v Rogeau
- Re Kingstons Investments (in creditors' voluntary liquidation); subnom Adlon v Sale (as liquidator of Kingstons Investments) and another
- Trackers
- New and updated on Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency
- New subtopic covering the Recast EC Regulation
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
June 2015 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency team. This month’s highlights include the EU Recast EC Regulation on Insolvency, together with interviews with His Honour Judge Edward Bailey, and Alison Curry from the Insolvency Practitioners Association.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.