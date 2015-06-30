Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Monthly highlights (archive)

Legal News

Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency monthly highlights—June 2015

Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency monthly highlights—June 2015
Published on: 30 June 2015
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency monthly highlights—June 2015
  • In this issue:
  • Final wording—Recast EC Regulation on Insolvency
  • One minute with His Honour Judge Edward Bailey
  • One minute with Alison Curry at the Insolvency Practitioners Association
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Skadden comment on Chapter 11 reforms proposed by the ABI Commission Report
  • Football League updates insolvency policy
  • PRA statement on ORSA and the ultimate time horizon
  • PRA issues solvency capital requirement templates
    • More...

Article summary

June 2015 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency team. This month’s highlights include the EU Recast EC Regulation on Insolvency, together with interviews with His Honour Judge Edward Bailey, and Alison Curry from the Insolvency Practitioners Association. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More