- Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency monthly highlights—July 2015
- In this issue:
- Icelandic banks, jurisdiction and the Lugano Convention (Tchenguiz v Grant Thornton)
- On the edge—planning law for insolvency practitioners
- The strange case of the unintentional gifts (Re Hampton Capital Murphy v Elite Performance Cars; Hampton Capital v Elite Performance Cars)
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- IRC to consult on draft insolvency rules
- Draft statement of insolvency practice published
- Putting assets out of reach of creditors (Re Barons Finance (in liquidation))
- What is the trustee’s duty to the bankrupt? (Oraki v Bramston)
- Basel Committee revises guidance on weak banks
- FPC issues outlook for UK financial stability
- Court of Appeal civil case hear-by dates extended
- Relevant updates from other practice areas
- Cases
- Derivative actions (Bhullar v Bhullar)
- Schemes of foreign companies (Re Van Gansewinkel Groep BV)
- Trackers
- New and updated on Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency
- New Practice Notes
Article summary
July 2015 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency team. This month’s highlights include some interesting judgments handed down before the court summer vacation, including a look at the Credit Institutions Regulations in Tchenguiz v Grant Thornton UK LLP. We also have the latest guidance in our ‘On the edge guides’ for IPs on planning law, and we highlight two consultations on the new draft Insolvency Rules and SIP 9, as well as various other court decisions reported over the last month.
