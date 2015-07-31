Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Monthly highlights (archive)

Legal News

Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency monthly highlights—July 2015

Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency monthly highlights—July 2015
Published on: 31 July 2015
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency monthly highlights—July 2015
  • In this issue:
  • Icelandic banks, jurisdiction and the Lugano Convention (Tchenguiz v Grant Thornton)
  • On the edge—planning law for insolvency practitioners
  • The strange case of the unintentional gifts (Re Hampton Capital Murphy v Elite Performance Cars; Hampton Capital v Elite Performance Cars)
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • IRC to consult on draft insolvency rules
  • Draft statement of insolvency practice published
  • Putting assets out of reach of creditors (Re Barons Finance (in liquidation))
  • What is the trustee’s duty to the bankrupt? (Oraki v Bramston)
    • More...

Article summary

July 2015 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency team. This month’s highlights include some interesting judgments handed down before the court summer vacation, including a look at the Credit Institutions Regulations in Tchenguiz v Grant Thornton UK LLP. We also have the latest guidance in our ‘On the edge guides’ for IPs on planning law, and we highlight two consultations on the new draft Insolvency Rules and SIP 9, as well as various other court decisions reported over the last month. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More