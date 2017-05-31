- Lexis®PSL Private Client monthly highlights—May 2017
- In this issue:
- Criminal Finances Bill receives Royal Assent
- Guardianship (Missing Persons) Act 2017 receives Royal Assent
- Law implementing registers of trusts in force on 26 June 2017
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- General election 2017: parties' tax plans published
- Wills and probate
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Estates—income tax and CGT
- Charities
- Taxation and charities
- Family businesses
- Pensions
- UK IHT, CGT and income tax
- Disputes with HMRC: appeals
- HMRC guidance and manuals: updates
- International: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- International: Offshore trusts—taxation
- Relevant updates from other practice areas
- Cases
- Recent tax cases
- Levy under the UK/Switzerland cooperation agreement
- EU Court of Justice rules on exchanges of information and the jurisdiction of the national courts
- Trackers
- New and updated on Lexis®PSL Private Client
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedents
- Other new materials
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
May 2017 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Private Client team. This month’s highlights include: (1) the Criminal Finances Act 2017; (2) the Guardianship (Missing Persons) Act 2017, and (3) the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations) 2017, which will require trustees to register their trusts with HMRC.
