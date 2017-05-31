Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL Private Client monthly highlights—May 2017

Published on: 31 May 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Article summary

May 2017 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Private Client team. This month’s highlights include: (1) the Criminal Finances Act 2017; (2) the Guardianship (Missing Persons) Act 2017, and (3) the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations) 2017, which will require trustees to register their trusts with HMRC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

