Lexis®PSL Private Client monthly highlights—March 2017

Published on: 31 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Spring Budget 2017 and Finance (No 2) Bill 2016-17
  • Spotlight: Elderly and vulnerable clients
  • Law Commission report—Mental Capacity and Deprivation of Liberty
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Probate (non-contentious)
  • Contentious trusts and estates
  • Powers of attorney and advance decisions
  • Court of Protection
    • More...

Article summary

March 2017 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Private Client team. This month’s highlights include: (1) Spring Budget 2017 and Finance Bill 2017; and new and recently completed tax consultations, (2) Spotlight: Elderly and vulnerable clients and (3) Law Commission report, Mental Capacity and Deprivation of Liberty. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

