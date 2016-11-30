Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL Practice Compliance monthly highlights—November 2016

Published on: 30 November 2016
  • In this issue:
  • Information security: not just a question of technology
  • Bribery and corruption: the gift that keeps on giving
  • Data protection: some new GDPR implementation tools and an update on international transfers
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Court considers construction of exclusion clauses in contracts of insurance (AIG Europe Insurance Ltd v Impact Funding Solutions Ltd)
  • Exploring the Criminal Finances Bill 2016-17
  • A new era for CPD
  • The scope of the retainer and the engagement letter (Lyons v Fox Williams)
November 2016 highlights from the Lexis PSL Practice Compliance team. This month’s highlights include (1) Information security: not just a question of technology; (2) Bribery and corruption: the gift that keeps on giving; (3) Data protection: some new GDPR implementation tools for you and an update on international transfers; (4) the latest new and updated content; and (5) a host of news and updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

