Legal News

Lexis®PSL Practice Compliance monthly highlights—February 2016

Published on: 29 February 2016
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection: don't worry
  • New due diligence tools
  • Complaints changes (yes, again)
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • How to manage, mitigate and insure your cyber security risk
  • Getting ready for the PSC Register
  • Bridging the pay gap
  • Changing funding arrangements—briefing clients is key
    • More...

Article summary

February 2016 highlights from the Lexis PSL Practice Compliance team. This month’s highlights include (1) Much needed reassurance on data protection changes; (2) New due diligence tools; (3) Everything you needed to know about ODR; (4) New and updated content; and (5) A host of news and updates. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

