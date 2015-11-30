Lexis®PSL Practice Compliance monthly highlights—December 2015

December 2015 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Practice Compliance team. This month’s highlights include: (1) New AML Regs in 2017; (2) Do you need to register as a lobbyist? (3) New slavery tools (4) Our Lunch and Learn programme; (5) New and updated content; and (6) A host of news and updates.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction
What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also
The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully
What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.