Lexis®PSL Practice Compliance monthly highlights—December 2015

Published on: 30 November 2015
Updated on: 21 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • New AML Regs coming....in 2017?
  • Do you need to register as a lobbyist?
  • New slavery tools
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • SRA Handbook changes 1 November 2015—separate business, accountants reports and more
  • SDLT schemes and the risk of professional misconduct
  • Relevant updates from other practice areas
  • Trackers
    • More...

December 2015 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Practice Compliance team. This month’s highlights include: (1) New AML Regs in 2017; (2) Do you need to register as a lobbyist? (3) New slavery tools (4) Our Lunch and Learn programme; (5) New and updated content; and (6) A host of news and updates. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

