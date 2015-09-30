Lexis®PSL Planning monthly highlights—September 2015

Article summary

This month's planning highlights include: (1) Planning and travellers: proposed changes to planning policy and guidance; (2) Welsh local plan regulations; (3) Welsh government consults on retail policy changes; (4) Increase in CPO home loss payments; (5) Expert group created by DCLG to simplify local planning process; (6) DCLG tells councils to speed up shale, gas and oil applications; (7) Basement Excavation (Restriction of Permitted Development) Bill; (8) Cost-capping for statutory planning challenges; (9) Proposed changes to HS2 Bill open for consultation; (10) High Court upholds challenge over TVG application; (11) Planning condition severed from wind farm permission; (12) Next steps for Fixing the Foundations; (13) Funding the removal of pylons; (14) The Planning Court—one year on; (15) Low carbon energy in Wales—toolkit for local authorities. or to read the full analysis.