Sign-in Help
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL Planning monthly highlights—April 2015

Lexis®PSL Planning monthly highlights—April 2015
Published on: 30 April 2015
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL Planning monthly highlights—April 2015
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Ministerial statement
  • Welsh Government consults on changes to EIA Regulations
  • Changes to the Development Management Procedure Order 2015
  • New General Permitted Development Order
  • Further amendments to the Community Infrastructure Levy Regulations 2010
  • Limited pooling of s 106 contributions from 6 April
  • Amendment of the thresholds for environmental impact assessment (EIA)
  • Changes to the Use Classes Order
    • More...

Article summary

This month's planning highlights include: Pickles' Ministerial statement; the Welsh Government's consultation on changes to EIA Regulations; further amendments to the Community Infrastructure Levy Regulations; limited pooling of section 106 contributions; a new General Permitted Development Order; a new consolidated Development Management Procedure Order; two Court of Appeal cases relating to environmental impact assessment; and changes to the Use Classes Order and EIA thresholds. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
4 News
View More