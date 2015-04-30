Lexis®PSL Planning monthly highlights—April 2015

Article summary

This month's planning highlights include: Pickles' Ministerial statement; the Welsh Government's consultation on changes to EIA Regulations; further amendments to the Community Infrastructure Levy Regulations; limited pooling of section 106 contributions; a new General Permitted Development Order; a new consolidated Development Management Procedure Order; two Court of Appeal cases relating to environmental impact assessment; and changes to the Use Classes Order and EIA thresholds. or to read the full analysis.