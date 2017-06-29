Sign-in Help
Legal News

Lexis®PSL IP weekly highlights—29 June 2017

Published on: 29 June 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL IP weekly highlights—29 June 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Designs—appeals to the appointed person
  • Life sciences—EMA plans update of the clinical evaluation of vaccines guideline
  • Patents—Unified Patent Court (Immunities and Privileges) Order 2017
  • Trade marks—Trade marks guidance reviewed and revised
  • Trade marks—What is the latest on EU trade mark reforms?
  • Trade marks—How does the US approach offensive trade mark registrations?
  • Cases
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly highlights from the Lexis®PSL team for the week ending 29 June 2017. This week’s edition includes updates on the following topics: (1) Brexit; (2) Defamation; (3) Designs; (4) Life sciences; (5) Patents; (6) Privacy and (8) Trade marks, as well as details of new and updated materials available on Lexis®PSL and Lexis®Webinars. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

