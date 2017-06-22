Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL IP weekly highlights—22 June 2017

Lexis®PSL IP weekly highlights—22 June 2017
Published on: 22 June 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL IP weekly highlights—22 June 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Brexit—Further information on Article 50 negotiations published
  • Brexit—Exploring the constitutional issues raised by a hung parliament
  • IP Disputes—Hong Kong confirms arbitrability of IP rights disputes
  • Life sciences—EMA prepares to deal with post-Brexit UK on ‘third country’ basis
  • Life sciences—MHRA seeks views for review of Human Medicines Regulations
  • Media—Queen's Speech 2017: Media pledges absent from Queen’s Speech
  • Patents—Survey finds seven out of ten innovators use patent information
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP team for the week ending 22 June 2017. This week’s edition includes updates on the following topics: (1) Brexit; (2) IP Disputes; (3) Life sciences; (4) Queen’s Speech; (5) Patents; and (6) Trade marks, as well as details of new and updated materials available on Lexis®PSL IP and Lexis®Webinars. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More