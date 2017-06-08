Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL IP & IT weekly highlights—8 June 2017

Published on: 08 June 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • Lexis®PSL IP & IT weekly highlights—8 June 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Advertising and marketing—New rules prohibiting the sexualisation of under-18s in advertising
  • Brexit—Global Britain—spotlight on international trade with Canada
  • Copyright—Copyright protection for taste (Levola v Smilde)
  • General IP—PM under scrutiny for suggesting internet provides 'safe space' for extremism
  • Life sciences—European Commission seeks input on blood and tissue legislation
  • Life sciences—New database launched to help pharma industry and academic researchers collaborate
  • Life sciences—Controlling the prices of medicines and medicinal devices
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team for the week ending 8 June 2017. This week’s edition includes updates on the following topics: (1) Advertising and marketing; (2) Brexit; (3) Copyright; (4) Defamation; (5) General IP; (6) Life sciences; (7) Patents; (8) Payment services, e-money and mobile payments and (9) Trade marks as well as details of new and updated materials available on Lexis®PSL IP & IT and Lexis®Webinars. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

