Lexis®PSL IP & IT weekly highlights—6 April 2017

Published on: 06 April 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Brexit—IP and BREXIT: The facts
  • Communications—Ofcom proposals to encourage full-fibre network investment published
  • Copyright—changes to qualifying person definition (IP Act 2014, section 22)
  • General IP—Intellectual Property (unjustified threats)—guidance on the proposed Act
  • Life sciences—NICE changes could decrease access to latest treatments
  • Life sciences—Rules to ensure safer medical devices approved by MEPs
  • Media and entertainment—Publishing in the digital market
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team for the week ending 6 April 2017. This week’s edition includes updates on the following topics: (1) Brexit; (2) Communications; (3) Copyright; (4) General IP; (5) Life sciences; (6) Media and entertainment; (7) New technologies; (8) Patents; (9) Regulatory; (10) Trade marks as well as details of new and updated materials available on Lexis®PSL IP & IT and Lexis®Webinars. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

