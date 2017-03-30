Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL IP & IT weekly highlights—30 March 2017

Published on: 30 March 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Communications—Ofcom moves ahead with Electronic Communications Code changes
  • Brexit—UK formally triggers Article 50
  • Brexit—Brexit: UK Article 50 TEU notification starts the clock—what happens now?
  • Copyright—Taking on the pirates
  • Cybersecurity—Businesses must do more to protect against cyber attacks
  • Data protection—Digitalising the railway—exploring the viability of biometric ticketing
  • Data protection—ICO issues more monetary penalty notices for direct marketing privacy breaches
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team for the week ending 30 March 2017. This week’s edition includes updates on the following topics: (1) Brexit; (2) Confidential information; (3) Copyright; (4) Cybersecurity; (5) Data protection; (6) Defamation; (7) General IP; (8) Life sciences; (9) Media and entertainment; (10) R & D; (11) Trade marks as well as details of new and updated materials available on Lexis®PSL IP & IT and Lexis®Webinars. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

