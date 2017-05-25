Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL IP & IT weekly highlights — 25 May 2017

Published on: 25 May 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Copyright—Staying in Safe Harbor—digital copyright under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act 1998
  • Cybersecurity—European cyber security experts now paid up to £850,000
  • Cybersecurity—NCSC issues new ransomware guidance
  • Data protection—GDPR derogations must be clear and effective, ICO says
  • Data protection—Central government must better help departments' information security, NAO finds
  • General IP—Record number of court cases over business IP
  • General IP—Examining the Intellectual Property Office corporate plan—the next three years
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team for the week ending 25 May 2017. This week’s edition includes updates on the following topics: (1) Copyright (2) Cybersecurity (3) Data protection (4) General IP (5) Internet & E-commerce (6) Life sciences (7) Media, broadcasting & entertainment (8) Patents (9) Privacy (10) Trade marks as well as details of new and updated materials available on Lexis®PSL IP & IT and Lexis®Webinars. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

