Legal News

Lexis®PSL IP & IT weekly highlights—18 May 2017

Lexis®PSL IP & IT weekly highlights—18 May 2017
Published on: 18 May 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Brexit—The Great Repeal Bill—examining the impact on IP law
  • Copyright—Final hurdle to Marrakesh Treaty ratification cleared
  • Cybersecurity—Be prepared for further ransomware attacks, NCSC warns
  • Data protection—Guide to GDPR for fundraising organisations
  • Data protection—ICO reports record high for data protection breaches
  • Internet & e-commerce—European Commission publishes final report on e-commerce sector inquiry
  • Life sciences—European Medicines Agency publishes report on 2016 achievements
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team for the week ending 18 May 2017. This week’s edition includes updates on the following topics: (1) Brexit; (2) Copyright; (3) Cybersecurity; (4) Data protection; (5) Internet & e-commerce; (6) Life sciences; (7) Trade marks as well as details of new and updated materials available on Lexis®PSL IP & IT and Lexis®Webinars. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

