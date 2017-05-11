Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL IP & IT weekly highlights—11 May 2017

Lexis®PSL IP & IT weekly highlights—11 May 2017
Published on: 11 May 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL IP & IT weekly highlights—11 May 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Data Protection—EDPS issues mid-mandate report
  • Life Sciences—Patients' input valuable in assessment of medicines, says EMA
  • Life Sciences—Biosimilar medicines could improve patient access and lower prices
  • Life Sciences—Examining the EU legislation for safer medical devices
  • Life Sciences—EMA guidance on biosimilar medicines
  • Trade Marks—European Parliament approves consolidated Trade Mark Regulation
  • Cases
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team for the week ending 11 May 2017. This week’s edition includes updates on the following topics: (1) Data Protection; (2) Life Sciences; (3) Patents; (4) Media and entertainment and (5) Trade marks. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More