Legal News

Lexis®PSL IP & IT weekly highlights — 1 June 2017

Published on: 01 June 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Data protection—Preparing for the GDPR—data processors
  • Data protection—Most businesses unaware of new data protection rules, survey finds
  • Data protection—£16,000 fine for Cancer Support UK following data protection breaches
  • General IP—New ICC roadmap looks at digitisation and secrets protection
  • Life sciences—Regulatory guidance on Brexit published for pharmaceutical companies
  • Life sciences—CMA investigation: Pharmaceutical sector: anti-competitive conduct—Decision to proceed with investigation
  • Cases
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team for the week ending 1 June 2017. This week’s edition includes updates on the following topics: (1) Confidential information (2) Data protection (3) General IP (4) Life sciences (5) Reputation Management and (6) Trade marks as well as details of new and updated materials available on Lexis®PSL IP & IT and Lexis®Webinars. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

