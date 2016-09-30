Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—September 2016

Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—September 2016
Published on: 30 September 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU referendum 2016—after the vote
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Copyright—European Commission's proposed copyright reform package
  • Copyright/Websites—GS Media v Sanoma Media Netherlands
  • Copyright—ITV Broadcasting v TVCatchup
  • Copyright—Microsoft Mobile Sales International & others
  • Copyright—the problem with digital rights management—a view from the US
  • Copyright/ Internet—Tobias Mc Fadden v Sony Music Entertainment Germany
Article summary

Welcome to the September 2016 highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team. This month’s edition includes updates on: (1) Copyright; (2) Information technology; (3) IP, technology and finance; (4) Life sciences; (5) Patents; (6) Telecommunications; (7) Trade marks as well as other intellectual property and information technology updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

