- Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—October 2016
- In this issue:
- Augmented reality
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Copyright—YouTube and proposed reforms to EU copyright law
- Cybersecurity—the Great British Firewall
- Cybersecurity—the Yahoo hack and the changing landscape of cybercrime
- Cybersecurity—the Yahoo e-mail monitoring case
- Data protection—an insight into the role of a UK Information Commissioner
- Data protection/Cybersecurity—ICO record fine to TalkTalk
More...
- Data protection—ICO issues new privacy notices code
- Data protection—DB v The General Medical Council
- Data protection—Facebook, WhatsApp and the controversies of data sharing
- Data protection—Patrick Breyer v Bundesrepublik Deutschland
- Data protection/Information technology—fundamental rights in the age of Big Data
- Data protection/Information technology—privacy shortfalls of the Internet of Things
- Data protection/Information technology—privacy concerns of Amazon Echo
- Defamation—Malik v Trump
- Freedom of information—TS v Information Commissioner and another
- Life sciences—Brexit and the challenges ahead for UK's life sciences industry
- Life sciences/Patents—Warner-Lambert v Generics and Actavis
- Life sciences/Patents—Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics v AbbVie Biotechnology
- Life sciences—F.Hoffmann-La Roche v Accord Healthcare
- Life sciences/R&D—Seed and growth capital funding projects
- Life sciences
- Media, broadcasting and entertainment—Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council v G (a child) and others
- Media, broadcasting and entertainment—Re Alcott
- Media, broadcasting and entertainment—Verwertungsgesellschaft Rundfunk v Hettegger Hotel Edelweiss
- Patents—Patent protection post-Brexit
- Privacy and misuse of private information—Middleton v Person Unknown or Persons Unknown
- Trade marks—Alpex Pharma v EUIPO
- Trade marks—August Storck v EUIPO—Chiquita Brands (Fruitfuls)
- Trade marks—Foodcare v EUIPO
- Trade marks—Westermann Lernspielverlage v EUIPO
- Trade marks and passing off—George East Housewares v Fackelmann
- Relevant updates from other practice areas
- Cases
- Copyright
- Data retention
- Defamation
- Patents
- Trackers
- New and updated on Lexis®PSL IP & IT
- New and updated
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the October 2016 highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team. This month’s edition includes updates on: (1) Copyright; (2) Cybersecurity; (3) Data protection; (4) Defamation; (5) Freedom of information; (6) Life sciences; (7) Media, broadcasting and entertainment; (8) Patents; (9) Privacy and misuse of private information; (10) Trade marks and passing off as well as other intellectual property and information technology updates.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.