Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—October 2016

Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—October 2016
Published on: 31 October 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—October 2016
  • In this issue:
  • Augmented reality
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Copyright—YouTube and proposed reforms to EU copyright law
  • Cybersecurity—the Great British Firewall
  • Cybersecurity—the Yahoo hack and the changing landscape of cybercrime
  • Cybersecurity—the Yahoo e-mail monitoring case
  • Data protection—an insight into the role of a UK Information Commissioner
  • Data protection/Cybersecurity—ICO record fine to TalkTalk
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the October 2016 highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team. This month’s edition includes updates on: (1) Copyright; (2) Cybersecurity; (3) Data protection; (4) Defamation; (5) Freedom of information; (6) Life sciences; (7) Media, broadcasting and entertainment; (8) Patents; (9) Privacy and misuse of private information; (10) Trade marks and passing off as well as other intellectual property and information technology updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More