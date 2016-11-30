Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—November 2016

Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—November 2016
Published on: 30 November 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—November 2016
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Copyright—Soulier and Doke
  • Copyright—Vereniging Openbare Bibliotheken v Stichting Leenrecht
  • Copyright/Media, broadcasting and entertainment—Football Association Premier League v Luxton
  • Copyright/Software—Ranks v Finanšu un ekonomisko noziegumu izmeklēšanas prokoratura
  • Cybersecurity—Tesco Bank hack—lessons to be learned
  • Defamation—Begg v British Broadcasting Corporation
  • Defamation—Undre v London Borough of Harrow
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the November 2016 highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team. This month’s edition includes updates on: (1) Copyright; (2) Cybersecurity; (3) Defamation; (4) Designs; (5) Information technology; (6) Internet; (7) Life sciences and Patents; (8) Privacy and misuse of private information; (9) Telecommunications; (10) Trade marks and passing off as well as other intellectual property and information technology updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More