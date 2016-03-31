Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—March 2016

Published on: 31 March 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Communications—Investigatory Powers Bill
  • Copyright—McFadden v Sony Music Entertainment Germany
  • Copyright—England And Wales Cricket Board v Tixdaq
  • Data protection—EU-US Privacy Shield
  • Data protection—ICO fines David Lammy MP for nuisance calls campaign
  • Defamation—Hiranandani-Vandrevala v Times Newspapers Ltd
  • Defamation—Anglia Research Services v Finders Genealogists
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the March 2016 highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team. This month’s edition includes updates on: (1) Communications; (2) Copyright; (3) Data protection; (4) Defamation; (5) Designs; (6) General IP; (7) Internet and e-commerce; (8) Life sciences; (9) Media, broadcasting and entertainment; (10) Patents; (11) Privacy and (12) Trade marks and passing off as well as other intellectual property and information technology updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

