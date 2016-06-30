- Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—June 2016
- In this issue:
- Constitutional and financial impact of the UK vote to leave the EU
- Implications for legal practice of the UK vote to leave the EU
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Copyright—Reha Training
- Copyright—EGEDA v Administración del Estado
- Copyright—Advocate General's opinion in Vereniging Openbare Bibliotheken v Stichting Leenrecht
- Copyright—Advocate General's opinion in Ranks and Vasilevics
- Copyright—Trumpton parody by Radiohead
- Copyright—Copyright (Free Public Showing or Playing) (Amendment) Regulations 2016
- Copyright—Jumar Solutions v McKee
- Data protection—European Data Protection Supervisor's opinion on Privacy Shield
- Data protection—Advocate General's opinion in Breyer v Federal Republic of Germany
- General IP—Intellectual Property (Unjustified Threats) Bill
- Internet and e-commerce—Proposed EU Regulation on geo-blocking
- Internet and social media—Legal issues of blogging
- Life Sciences
- Media, broadcasting and entertainment—YouTube Content ID
- Media, broadcasting and entertainment—Heythrop Zoological Gardens v Captive Animals Protection Society
- Patents—Samsung v Ericsson and Unwired Planet
- Patents—Hospira UK v Cubist Pharmaceuticals
- Patents—Napp Pharmaceutical Holdings v Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (UK)
- Trade marks—Facebook dispute in China
- Trade marks—Court of Justice's ruling on the Tobacco Products Directive
- Relevant updates from other practice areas
- Cases
- Designs
- Patents
- Trade marks
- Trackers
- New and updated on Lexis®PSL IP & IT
- New Practice Notes and Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
Welcome to the June 2016 highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team. This month’s highlights are dominated by the outcome of the EU referendum comprising news, statements and news analysis on the consequences of the decision. We also include updates on: (1) Copyright; (2) Data protection; (3) General IP; (4) Internet and e-commerce; (5) Internet and social media; (6) Life sciences; (7) Media, broadcasting and entertainment; (8) Patents and (9) Trade marks as well as other intellectual property and information technology updates.
