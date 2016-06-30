Lexis®PSL IP & IT monthly highlights—June 2016

Article summary

Welcome to the June 2016 highlights from the Lexis®PSL IP & IT team. This month’s highlights are dominated by the outcome of the EU referendum comprising news, statements and news analysis on the consequences of the decision. We also include updates on: (1) Copyright; (2) Data protection; (3) General IP; (4) Internet and e-commerce; (5) Internet and social media; (6) Life sciences; (7) Media, broadcasting and entertainment; (8) Patents and (9) Trade marks as well as other intellectual property and information technology updates. or to read the full analysis.